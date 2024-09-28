Punjab CM orders closure of unsafe school buildings

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered the immediate closure of schools operating in unsafe and deteriorating buildings across the province.

The decision comes as part of a broader initiative to ensure student safety and improve infrastructure in the education sector. Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to inspect all school buildings in Punjab and take swift action to seal those found to be structurally compromised. Additionally, she emphasised the importance of checking cleanliness standards in schools, aiming to raise the overall quality of public education facilities.

During a meeting with lawmakers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Muzaffargarh, the chief minister addressed public concerns, particularly about encroachments and poor sanitation in the city’s central areas. She urged immediate action to remove encroachments and improve the cleanliness of public spaces.

Earlier in June, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the revival of 603 non-functional schools across the province as part of the Public Schools Reorganisation Programme. She emphasised the importance of improving the state of education in Punjab and ordered a comprehensive mapping of schools to assess their needs and facilities.

The chief minister also approved the launch of a Green School Programme, under which each student will plant at least one sapling, with digital mapping to monitor the progress. In a bid to enhance the quality of education, Maryam Nawaz called for the regularisation of 14,000 assistant education officers (AEOs) and secondary school educators (SSEs) in Punjab. She also reviewed proposals to introduce spoken English and character-building classes in government schools. Additionally, the chief minister highlighted the need for weekly and monthly competitions in various fields to encourage student engagement and development. The chief minister also announced that 1,000 playgrounds would be constructed and rehabilitated within six months as part of efforts to provide better recreational facilities in government schools.

Alongside these initiatives, she ordered the launch of a pilot project for the Punjab School Nutrition Programme in Rajanpur, Layyah, and Bhakkar, starting in August, to improve students’ health and learning outcomes. Separately, Punjab CM said that if the Governor Punjab has a problem with those who have been appointed as a Vice Chancellors, he should communicate that in writing, and the government will sincerely look into his concerns.

With the Governor Punjab taking a stand against the procedure of the appointment of VCs of Punjab Sector Universities, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has said that they have thoroughly scrutinized the candidates and have chosen the best people for the slot of VCs. She said however if, Governor is to be believed and some lapses have occurred, then his office should communicate to us in writing and we will look into it. She said that they do not want any misgiving in Punjab and will want to work in tandem with entire state machinery. Some TV channels also reported the CM as saying that he had accused the Governor of trying to get his own man appointed for the slot of VC however these reports were refuted by the Information Minister.

Earlier this week, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider told the media that he primarily had two objections over appointment of VCs, one that the appointment process was not transparent and secondly proper procedure as is given in law for the selection of VCs was not followed. He elaborated that law requires the government via search committee to forward three names in alphabetical order. Selection of the one candidate is the prerogative of the Governor. Here in this instance, one name of each university was forwarded to my office. My office should not be mistaken for a post office, a proper scrutiny process will have to be followed for appointment of VCs.

When a summary was sent in contravention of law, so the number of days as required for Provincial legislation cannot be applied in this instance. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz when asked about Party President Nawaz Sharif’s expected visit to London, she said that his medical checkup is due and this visit will be nothing but routine. She said that party president Nawaz Sharif will return within ten days after getting his checkup done.