Another polio case surfaces, tally reaches 23

Another case of polio virus attack surfaced in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the early tally of total cases to 23 in the country. The National Institute of Health (NIH) while confirming the new case said, a ten-month-old girl has been found affected with polio virus in Darra Adamkhel tehsil of Kohat. It said this was the second polio virus attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 23rd in the country.

The blood samples of the minor girl, hailing from Paya area of Darra Adamkhel were sent to NIH where poliovirus was confirmed in her blood sample. Under the Polio Program, anti-polio vaccination was carried out in 115 districts of the country during the current month wherein around 33 million children up to five years of age were vaccinated however, despite these efforts, this new polio case in Kohat was detected.