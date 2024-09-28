PTI MNA Adil Bazai joins PML-N

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Adil Khan Bazai has joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), strengthening the government’s alliance in the National Assembly ahead of ‘proposed’ constitutional amendments. As per details, with PTI MNA joining PML-N, the government alliance now has a total of 215 seats in the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Adil Bazai secured the seat of Quetta’s National Assembly constituency (NA-262) in the general election 2024.

The development came at a time when the coalition government is in talks with several political parties for consensus on the constitutional amendments.