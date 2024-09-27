Heads roll over attack on diplomats’ convoy in Swat

Malakand DIG and Swat DPO had been sacked for not ensuring security of foreign diplomats’ convey in Swat which was attacked.

According to government officials, DIG Muhammad Ali and DPO Zahidullah had been directed to report to CPO.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had formed a two-member committee to probe the attack on foreign diplomats in Swat. KP Home Department has also issued the notice for committee formation.

As per notification, investigation additional IG, and Home Department special secretary would be included in the committee.

The committee would investigate the incident from various angles and submit a detailed report to the provincial government within seven days. It is pertinent to note that foreign diplomats were attacked in Swat Malam Jabba on September 22.

As a result of the attack, one police officer was martyred and three injured. Fortunately, all foreign diplomats remained safe and secure in the attack.

Meanwhile, the foreign office on Thursday disclosed that it was not aware of the recent visit of about a dozen ambassadors to Swat where they narrowly escaped a terrorist attack.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked a series of questions about the incident, protocols and the role of the foreign ministry.

To utter surprise of many, the spokesperson said the foreign was not informed about the visit.

She said Pakistan condemned that incident of September 23 and our security agencies were investigating.

“With regards to this particular incident of 23rd of September, this was a trip which was organised by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and not by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or any government institution,” the spokesperson revealed.

“We have taken serious note of the lapses which were made by the concerned individuals, including their failure to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of organising such a high profile visit,” she added.

“We are also in the process of developing guidelines to ensure that such incidents do not happen again. The Deputy Prime Minister, you are right, has met with the Ambassadors and Heads of Missions of the countries involved. He has assured them that Pakistan will fully investigate this incident and institute procedures to ensure their full safety,” she told reporters.

She further explained that with regards to the travel of any diplomat to the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa, there were procedures in place.

“We have undertaken internal investigation, and have come to the conclusion that as far as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned, all protocols were followed,” she said.

“That includes information regarding the travel of ambassadors who contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs individually regarding their travel to the K-P province. This information was shared with the K-P government in writing, and we have documentary evidence for that,” she said.

“Some ambassadors individually approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informing us of their travel as has been their practice. This information was shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the K-P government.”

“As for the event, which was organised by the Chamber of Commerce, the details of the event were not shared by the Chamber of Commerce with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. So, the fact that there would be so many ambassadors traveling together for a particular event not shared with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are in the process of discussions and internal deliberations on how to rectify what has happened and how to fix this for the future,” the spokesperson said.

She, nevertheless, said Pakistan was committed to providing full security to any diplomat who is in Pakistan.

“We are committed to making their stay in Pakistan as comfortable and as secure as possible. In that respect, we encourage foreign diplomats to explore Pakistan and to follow the guidelines that have been shared with them on several occasions with regards to their travel to any part of Pakistan,” she stressed.