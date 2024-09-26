Constitutional court long-standing demand of PPP, says Sharjeel

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the establishment of constitutional courts has been a long-standing demand of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Even during the signing of the Charter of Democracy, the PPP had called for the creation of these courts. Both the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had agreed on this initiative, and now this demand is being implemented. The PPP is committed to ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly and directly to the people.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the Pakistan Sustainability Week exhibition on alternative energy at the Expo Center in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that people in this country often wait for justice for decades. “We still haven’t received justice for the murder of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said. “The assassination of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was not just the killing of a party leader; it was the murder of the country’s future, its interests, development, democracy, and constitution.”

He stated that Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar are a disgrace to the country’s judicial system and will be remembered as a dark chapter in its judicial history. He added that Iftikhar Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar should no longer be referred to as former Chief Justices, and their privileges should be revoked. Furthermore, Saqib Nisar must clarify where in the Constitution it is written that building a dam was part of his responsibilities.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that, after sixteen years, a hearing was finally held for the murder case of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, only for it to be postponed indefinitely. He questioned, “Is it not shameful that the courts of this country do not have time for the murder case of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto?” He went on to say that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto introduced missile technology, the Lady Health Worker program, and provided employment to thousands of people in this country. Yet, the courts find time for cases like the Nestlé Tower and regularizing Bani Gala, but have no time for the cases of those who have contributed so much to the nation.

He said, “Whether it is Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa or Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, both are respected by us. We do not concern ourselves with which judge or chief justice takes office. The Pakistan People’s Party has borne the brunt of judicial activism, but we have never disregarded the judiciary.”

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Party endured the most cruelty, yet never spoke out against the judiciary. “We spent 12 years going through the courts-President Asif Ali Zardari is a prime example of this. He endured 12 years of imprisonment without any crime, but the PPP never attacked the judiciary,” he said. Referring to recent events, he added, “Yesterday, the PTI founder voiced support for a particular judge from jail. Should political parties be naming judges in this manner?”

He said, “We advocate for improving the judicial system. If the punishment for robbery is 12 years, yet the accused serves 25 years in prison, who will account for those extra years? If the decision comes after 25 years, the system has clearly failed. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s government was unconstitutionally dissolved, but we did not receive any relief from the courts. Meanwhile, the judiciary allowed an unconstitutional regime led by a dictator like Pervez Musharraf, yet no relief was given to Benazir Bhutto in similar cases. The People’s Party suffered the most.

In contrast, the founder of PTI, who is now in jail, committed many illegal acts, but no harm came to him. They portray themselves as victims and repeatedly gain power through the back door. The courts have granted PTI things they never even requested. For instance, the reserved seats sought by the Sunni Ittehad Council were given to PTI. Decisions based on personal interests must stop, and the Constitution should be followed to the letter. In all civilized countries, Parliament is supreme.”

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon congratulated the organizers on successfully holding the exhibition and emphasized that energy is one of the country’s most significant and long-standing issues. He noted that exposure to alternative energy technology is crucial given the current situation of the country, as producing electricity from diesel and conventional sources is costly for the people.

He stated that 200 national and international companies set up exhibition stalls, which is a positive step. “We aim to promote trade between Pakistan and other nations,” Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said. He added that people who cannot afford expensive electricity can benefit from the alternative energy technologies showcased at the exhibition. Such events are vital for boosting the country’s economy.

On this occasion, the organizers informed that more than 200 companies of the world have brought their products in this exhibition, which are also bringing valuable foreign exchange to this country. Earlier, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited the stalls included in the exhibition. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon visited various stalls of the exhibition and made a detailed review of the modern machinery there. On this occasion, along with Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, organizers of the exhibition and representatives of various domestic and international companies were also present.