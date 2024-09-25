Urmila files for divorce after eight years of marriage

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has reportedly separated from her husband, Kashmiri businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir and decided to end their eight-year marriage.

The 50-year-old actress has initiated divorce proceedings in a Mumbai court, according to legal sources. While the exact reasons for the divorce remain undisclosed, it is believed that the decision was not mutual. A source from the court revealed that Urmila filed for divorce around four months ago.

As reported by the Indian media, an insider stated, “After careful consideration, Urmila has decided to call it quits on her marriage with Mohsin. She has already filed for divorce in court. While the reason behind the separation is still not known, the divorce isn’t happening on mutual terms.”

Urmila has also unfollowed Mohsin on social media, though he continues to follow her. The last time Urmila shared a post with Mohsin was on June 23, when she posted a photo for Eid, expressing wishes for peace, love and compassion. “May all prayers for peace and harmony be accepted. Love, Kindness n Compassion prevail! #EidAdhaMubarak #eidaladha #eidmubarak #eid,” read the post.

The couple, who have a 10-year age gap, married in a private ceremony at Urmila’s Mumbai residence in 2016, with only close friends and family in attendance, including fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Urmila made her political debut in 2019, joining the Indian National Congress, before switching to the Shiv Sena in 2020.

Her last film appearance was in the 2018 movie ‘Blackmail’, where she featured in the song ‘Bewafa Beauty’. She also served as a judge on a children’s dance reality show.