Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘naat’ video receives overwhelming love

Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh continues to captivate his fans with unexpected surprises during his ‘Dilluminati Tour’.

Recently, fans were thrilled when international pop sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at one of Diljit’s concerts. The collaboration took social media by storm, adding to the growing excitement surrounding Diljit’s tour.

The ‘Dilluminati Tour’, which recently announced a Paris chapter, has been making headlines for its sold-out shows and viral concert videos. Tickets for the Indian leg of the tour, starting on October 26, sold out within minutes of going on sale, reflecting the immense popularity of the Punjabi singer-actor.

In a recent Instagram post, Diljit shared a video of himself interacting with fans after a concert, where he graciously accepted gifts from them. While his humble demeanor always wins hearts, it was the words accompanying the video that caught the most attention. Diljit posted a Sufi Kalam, “How can I thank you for the grace of my Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him?” which resonated deeply with his followers. The post received an outpouring of love, particularly from his Muslim fans, who were pleasantly surprised by Diljit’s choice of song. The comment section was filled with expressions of joy and appreciation, further solidifying his connection with a diverse global audience.

Diljit’s ‘Dilluminati Tour India’ is set to kick off on October 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, before moving on to other major cities including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati. With each performance, Diljit continues to prove why he is not just a superstar, but a beloved icon who knows how to touch the hearts of his fans worldwide.