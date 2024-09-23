PSG drop first points in draw at Reims

Paris Saint-Germain dropped their first points of the Ligue 1 season on Saturday after needing an Ousmane Dembele equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at Reims.

Reims took an early lead when Japan winger Keito Nakamura beat Marquinhos to compatriot Junya Ito’s cross and fired under PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, again filling in for the injured Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG lost new signing Desire Doue to injury in the second half, with his replacement Dembele scoring within minutes of coming on as he turned in Joao Neves’ bouncing cross at the far post.

Dembele has four goals in five league games to start the campaign, already eclipsing his return of three during his first season at the club.

Luis Enrique’s side nudged three points clear at the top after extending their record unbeaten run away from home to 27 matches, the longest streak in Ligue 1 history.

However PSG, who kicked off their Champions League campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win over Girona on Wednesday, could be caught by Marseille and Monaco.

Marseille go to Lyon on Sunday while Monaco host Le Havre fresh off their 2-1 victory over Barcelona earlier in the week.