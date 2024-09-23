Detention orders of 487 PTI leaders, workers withdrawn

Orders of detention of 487 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers have been taken back. The detention orders of the workers were issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) at the request of the Lahore police before the PTI rally. The 30-day detention orders were issued on September 17, 19, and 20, and on the instructions of DC Lahore, the detention of the leaders has been cancelled.

Police arrested more than 100 workers during the rally, and several of these detainees were sent to prison under house arrest.