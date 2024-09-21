Nice hand ‘ashamed’ Saint-Etienne 8-0 Ligue 1 mauling

Nice handed out an 8-0 mauling to Saint-Etienne in France’s Ligue 1 on Friday after racing six goals clear in the first half.

Nice’s 20-year-old striker Mohamed-Ali Cho was the chief tormentor, ripping Saint-Etienne’s left flank to pieces, scoring the third goal and providing assists in three others.

“We were overrun, 6-0 at half-time, it’s just dreadful,” said Saint-Etienne defender Dennis Appiah.

Defender Leo Petrot added: “We are ashamed, there are no words to describe this”.

A Dylan Batubinsika own-goal was followed by strikes from Tanguy Ndombele, Cho, two from Youssoufa Moukoko, Evann Guessand, Sofiane Diop and a late penalty from new signing Pablo Rosario as Nice celebrated their 120th anniversary in style.

Saint Etienne had conceded seven goals in three defeats since coming up into Ligue 1 via the play-offs, but beat Lille 1-0 last weekend.

“This 120 years will remain engraved in memories and in mine because matches with such scores do not happen often, if ever,” said Nice coach Franck Haise.

League leaders Paris Saint-Germain travel to Reims on Saturday chasing a fifth win from five and are unbeaten in 26 consecutive away games in the league.

Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille, second in the table, two points behind PSG< will aim to extend their almost perfect start to the season when they visit struggling rivals Lyon on Sunday.