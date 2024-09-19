Can’t see this system working, says PPP’s Ramesh Kumar

People’s Party leader Dr Ramesh Kumar has said, “The government goes down or not, he doesn’t see this system working”.

“Wait for 10 to 15 days the things will get clear, anything could happen,” talking to a private TV Channel. He said, “Things seem in control but it is not in actual”. “Shehbaz Sharif has been active but I am not seeing Pakistan’s fate being changed with his hands,” PPP leader said. “This is the year of judiciary and legislation related with it is also under the hammer,” Ramesh Kumar observed. “Due to disputes things not being seen to remain in control in future,” People’s Party leader said.

“Foreign investment won’t come to the country in absence of internal stability,” he remarked. ” I am seeing next three to four months very bad and also critical,” Dr. Ramesh Kumar said.

“Moody’s report comes or not, loans roll over happens or not, there are difficulties, I am seeing hardships ahead,” he observed.