Insights from Ammar Masood

For many years, Pakistan’s opponents have been systematically attempting to influence the youth of Balochistan with unfounded and artificial narratives. Their main objective is to derail the process of economic development in Balochistan. The terrorist groups and their masters target dams, roads and other development projects while simultaneously propagating a narrative of Baloch marginalization.

Balochistan has always remained the top priority of every government and efforts have been made on every occasion to address genuine concerns of Baloch people. Moreover, the Baloch population’s endorsement of reconciliation efforts has sent a clear message to those opposing Pakistan: the people of Balochistan are no longer susceptible to divisive rhetoric. This show of support demonstrates their rejection of harmful narratives propagated by anti-Pakistan factions.

The latest effort in this regard is Ammar Masood’s book “. Mir Hazar Khan Marri: Muzahimat se Mufahimat Tak”. The launching ceremony of the book was held in Islamabad. The Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, while addressing the ceremony, said that Balochistan province has a beautiful story to tell but unfortunately, nobody wrote its tale. While paying tribute to the author’s relentless efforts, he said that the book would guide the new generation about the history of Balochistan and the role of tribal elders. He further commented that unfortunately a false narrative had been built about Balochistan’s accession to Pakistan. The CM announced that funds had been allocated for the construction of a road to Thadri, a native area of the late Baloch leader in Kohlu district which will be named “Mir Hazar Khan Marri Road”.

The Baloch youth has the power to transform its remarkable land into a beacon of stability and progress.

Governor Balochistan, Jafar Khan Mandokhail, in his speech, said that Mir Hazar Khan Marri believed that reconciliation was the best option. He said that Mir Hazar Khan showed the nation the path of reconciliation. The Governor said that he also personally believed that reconciliation was the only path to progress and prosperity of the province and the country. He said that the presence of Nawab Changez Khan Marri in the event was proof that he and other notables of the area supported the process of reconciliation.

It is hoped that this book would ignite a renewed sense of hope and resilience among the youth of Balochistan who have always been the primary target of anti-Pakistan forces. Now that the Baloch youth have fully recognized the true adversaries of their peace and prosperity, the major responsibility lies on their shoulders. They need to come forward to play their part in achieving the stability of Balochistan. This can be done by standing united and contributing to the development of Balochistan, particularly by not falling prey to the poisonous anti-state narrative. Without a doubt, the Baloch youth has the power to transform its remarkable land into a beacon of stability and progress. Its collective effort will not only thwart the designs of adversaries but will also pave the way for a brighter future for all inhabitants of Balochistan and Pakistan in general.

Mir Hazar Khan’s journey teaches us that resilience can lead to reconciliation. His later years emphasized that living harmoniously within one’s country requires acknowledging its laws and working towards the collective good. This message resonated deeply with those present at the launch, underscoring the importance of inclusive dialogue that respects Baloch’s cultural identity while fostering a sense of belonging.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.