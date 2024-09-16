‘Stolen’ paintings in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ spark debate

Famous drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ sparks controversy after it features paintings, which their maker has alleged were stolen some time ago and he could not recover them despite great efforts, questioning how the paintings emerged in the drama scene and who stole them. Episode 17 of the drama shows an art festival, actors exploring an art gallery and discussing the paintings on display. The controversy centers on the artwork featured in this episode. Artist Seffy Soomro took to Facebook and narrated his ordeal how the show used his stolen painting. Soomro had originally exhibited these works at Frere Hall in Karachi as part of his thesis project, the paintings were reported stolen shortly afterward and Soomro has now discovered that they have appeared in the drama series. The post amassed thousands of reactions, as people suggesting that Soomro should take legal action against Frere Hall. The shocking revelations also raised questions about accountability of art venues and the ethical considerations in entertainment industry.