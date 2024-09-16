Petrol rate cut by Rs10 per litre, diesel by Rs13.06

The federal government has announced a reduction in fuel prices on Sunday, with the cost of petrol falling by Rs10 per litre from Rs259.10 to Rs249.10, effective from midnight tonight. High-speed diesel (HSD) has also seen a price cut, dropping by Rs13.06 per litre from Rs262.75 to Rs249.69.

According to sources, the price of Kerosene Oil has been reduced by Rs11.15 per litre from Rs169.62 to Rs158.47 while the price of Light Diesel Oil has been cut by Rs12.12 from Rs154.05 to Rs141.93. The current adjustments reflect the ongoing fluctuations in global oil markets and are expected to offer some relief to Pakistani consumers.

The news prices were made effective from September 16.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, stated that Pakistanis will benefit from the decline in international petroleum prices but will also bear the burden when prices rise.

Responding to a question in the National Assembly, the minister said that price fluctuations in the international market lead to speculation, making it too early to predict petroleum prices for the next fortnight.