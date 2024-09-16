Pakistan govt ‘implements’ Essential Services Act in DISCOs to prevent protests

The Pakistan government has implemented the Essential Services Act across DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs to prevent expected protests against the privatization of these state-owned power companies, sources said Sunday.

Sources further said the Essential Services Act has been enforced for six months in DISCOs, NTDC and GENCOs to prevent employees from going on strikes as the Pakistan government is planning privatisation of these loss-making state-owned entities.

The act also places restrictions on union activities within DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs, sources added.

It is anticipated that unions and employees from DISCOs, NTDC, and GENCOs may stage protests, but any violation of the Essential Services Act will result in strict action, according to sources.

On August 2, the federal government okayed the privatisation of 13 power distribution companies as the Ministry of Energy unveiled a plan to privatise these entities in phases.

According to the notification, the Ministry of Energy has also issued directives for the privatisation of 12 organizations in the power sector.

The privatisation process will be carried out in phases, with the first phase involving the privatization of four Discos. The four power companies include FESCO, GEPCO, HESCO, and IESCO.

The second phase will include the privatisation of MEPCO, PESCO, and other companies, as per the notification.