Timeless Message of Mercy

The life and personality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) have been subjects of admiration and respect not only among Muslims but also among non-Muslim historians, thinkers, writers, and scholars throughout history. Their objective examination of his life reveals the universality of his message, which transcends boundaries of faith, culture, and geography. He is often regarded not merely as a “mercy to Muslims” (Rehmat-ul-Muslimeen) but rather as “a mercy to all of creation” (Rehmat-ul-Aalameen).

Thomas Carlyle, the Scottish historian and philosopher, in his famous book On Heroes, Hero-Worship, and the Heroic in History, spoke highly of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Carlyle, who was not a Muslim, praised the Prophet’s sincerity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to his mission. Carlyle dismissed the false allegations that had been made against the Prophet and emphasized his exceptional qualities as a leader.

Carlyle observed, “A silent great soul; one of that who cannot but be in earnest… He was to kindle the world; the world’s Maker had ordered so.” The book is a collection of six lectures he delivered in 1840, later published in 1841. In these lectures, Carlyle explores the concept of heroism and the impact of great individuals on history. He categorizes heroes into different types, such as divinities, prophets, poets, priests, men of letters, and rulers

In another famous account, Michael H. Hart, an American astrophysicist and historian, ranked the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as the most influential person in history in his book The 100: A Ranking of the Most Influential Persons in History. Published in 1978, the book ranks the 100 people Hart believes have had the most significant impact on human history. Hart wrote that Muhammad (PBUH) was “the only man in history who was supremely successful on both the religious and secular levels.” Hart’s acknowledgment of the Prophet’s unparalleled influence demonstrates that even non-Muslim scholars recognize his leadership and the global significance of his teachings.

Similarly, in 1854 the French historian and philosopher and poet Alphonse de Lamartine, in his book Histoire de la Turquie, praised the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for his profound qualities of character and his influence on the world. He stated, “If greatness of purpose, smallness of means, and astonishing results are the three criteria of a human genius, who could dare to compare any great man in modern history with Muhammad (PBUH)?” Lamartine’s view underscores the unparalleled impact of the Prophet on both the religious and political stages of history, even though Lamartine did not share the same faith.

Furthermore, Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of the Indian independence movement and a proponent of non-violence, also admired the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). In his writings, Gandhi expressed his admiration for the simplicity, humility, and profound moral integrity that characterized the Prophet’s life.

He said, “I wanted to know the best of one who holds today undisputed sway over the hearts of millions of mankind. I became more than ever convinced that it was not the sword that won a place for Islam in those days in the scheme of life. It was the rigid simplicity, the utter self-effacement of the Prophet, the scrupulous regard for his pledges, his intense devotion to his friends and followers, his intrepidity, his fearlessness, his absolute trust in God and in his own mission.” Gandhi’s reflection highlights the deep spiritual and moral qualities of the Prophet, which even non-Muslims have found admirable and inspiring.

The British philosopher and historian Sir George Bernard Shaw in 1936 also spoke positively of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his writings. Shaw, in The Genuine Islam, referred to the Prophet as “the savior of humanity.”

He predicted that if a man like Muhammad (PBUH) were to assume the leadership of the modern world, he would bring much-needed peace and happiness. Shaw admired the practicality and rationality of Islam and recognized the significant role the Prophet played in shaping a just and humane society.

Another well-known non-Muslim scholar, Washington Irving, an American writer and historian, in his book in 1850 Mahomet and His Successors, portrayed Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a man of great virtue and wisdom. Irving described the Prophet’s leadership qualities, his personal sacrifices, and his visionary approach to governance. Irving wrote, “He was sober and temperate in his diet and apparel, simple and unostentatious in his manners, gracious and affable toward his followers, tolerant of the weak and ignorant, brave and magnanimous toward his enemies.” His detailed description of the Prophet’s attributes reveals a deep admiration for his ethical character and leadership.

Karen Armstrong, a British author and religious historian, in her book Muhammad: A Biography of the Prophet, published in 1991provides a sympathetic and insightful portrayal of the Prophet’s life. Armstrong acknowledges that the Prophet’s message was universal and aimed at uplifting humanity.

She wrote, “Muhammad’s primary aim was to create a just society, in which the poor and vulnerable were treated with respect.” Armstrong’s work reflects her recognition of the Prophet as a compassionate leader who strived for justice and equality for all people, regardless of their faith.

Reverend Bosworth Smith’s book, “Mohammed and Mohammedanism,” was first published in 1874. It is a collection of lectures delivered at the Royal Institution of Great Britain. The book aims to provide a balanced view of Prophet Muhammad and Islam, highlighting the similarities between Islam and Christianity to foster mutual understanding and respect. He appreciated the Prophet’s leadership and his ability to unite people.

Smith wrote, “He was Caesar and Pope in one; but he was Pope without the Pope’s pretensions, Caesar without the legions of Caesar.” This recognition of the Prophet’s leadership and his ability to rule with justice and humility shows that his impact extends far beyond the Muslim world.

The writings of these non-Muslim historians, thinkers, and authors demonstrate that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a universal figure whose message resonated with people from all walks of life. His life and teachings continue to inspire not just Muslims but also those from other faiths and cultures. His mercy, compassion, justice, and wisdom serve as a timeless example for humanity.

The title “Rehmat-ul-Aalameen” is a testament to the Prophet’s universality. He was sent not just for the Arabs, not just for Muslims, but for all of creation. His teachings of peace, justice, and compassion are as relevant today as they were over fourteen centuries ago. By studying the views of non-Muslim scholars, it becomes clear that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is recognized not merely as a religious figure but as a beacon of guidance for the entire world.

The writer is Director General Library & Research, National Assembly, Parliament House, Islamabad.