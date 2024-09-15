Vinicius, Mbappe penalties help Madrid beat Real Sociedad

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe both struck from the penalty spot to earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday. The Spanish champions moved within a point of leaders Barcelona who face last season’s surprise package Girona on Sunday. Real Sociedad hit the woodwork on three occasions before Madrid’s second half spot-kicks earned them three points from an end-to-end clash at the Reale Arena. “It was a tough game, probably we didn’t deserve to win because Real Sociedad played very well… but we bore it out, we suffered, we were committed in the tough moments of the game and I value that a lot,” said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. “This sacrifice and commitment from a team with such quality, you cannot always find — and today we found it.” The Italian was without injured midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, and benched Rodrygo Goes for Brahim Diaz. After Mbappe netted twice to score his first La Liga goals in his previous outing, all eyes were on the French forward. The former Paris Saint-Germain striker forced Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro into a smart save and had a surging run forward cut short by some last-ditch defending. Real Sociedad hit the woodwork for the first of three occasions when new arrival Luka Sucic slammed an effort from distance against the bar. Ancelotti brought on Rodrygo after Diaz suffered an injury and the champions came close through Antonio Rudiger’s header, clawed out by Remiro, and an Mbappe effort across the face of goal. At the other end Real Sociedad forward Sheraldo Becker struck the bar when played in.