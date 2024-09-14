Hania celebrates eight successful years in showbiz

A-list actor Hania Aamir has a reason to celebrate as her debut film ‘Janaan’ clocks eight years of release, marking her eight successful years in the showbiz industry.

For the unversed, Azfar Jafri’s ‘Janaan’, headlined by Armeena Rana Khan, Bilal Ashraf and Ali Rehman, featured Hania Aamir in a supporting role of Palwasha, marking her debut on screen, at the age of 19 and there was no going back.

As the film completes eight years of theatrical release, from September 12, 2016, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star turned to her Instagram handle with a scene from the movie and a heartfelt note.

“They’re saying I’ve completed eight years in the industry,” she began to write in the caption of the clip, also featuring Usman Mukhtar. Aamir added, “This girl did not know she would come this far. It makes my heart so happy to know that I have met some amazing people, made some great memories, discovered more about myself and have found the best community on the Internet.”

“Thank you for sticking by me in situations where maybe I would have also abandoned myself. We’ve seen a little too much together. And here we are. Living it up. I love you all. Thank you for having my back,” she noted. “Here’s to many more years of happiness, joy, authenticity and peace.”

Millions of her fans watched the reel and joined the actor in celebrations via the comments section of the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hania Aamir is currently ruling the TV screens as everyone’s favourite Sharjeena in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, the superhit serial marking the much-awaited small-screen acting comeback of Pakistani superstar Fahad Mustafa.

The ensemble star cast of the play also features Emmad Irfani, Naeema Butt, Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Tauseeq Haider, Maya Khan and Yousuf Bashir Qureshi among others.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.