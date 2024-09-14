Nawaz ‘unhappy’ with PML-N senators, including Dar

A recent report presented on Saturday to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif has revealed significant dissatisfaction with the performance of the party’s Senate members.

Sources privy to the development stated that the party leadership is concerned about the lack of effectiveness and inactivity among many of its senators.

According to the report, the government’s hold in the Senate remains fragile, with the opposition maintaining a dominant presence.

The PML-N’s senators have struggled to effectively counter the opposition, particularly the assertive stance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators.

One of the critical issues highlighted in the report is the dual responsibility of Ishaq Dar, who is unable to dedicate full time to the Senate due to his roles as both the Leader of the House and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The report further noted that many PML-N senators have shown a lack of interest in promoting the government’s and party’s narrative. Among the inactive senators are Pervez Rasheed, Dostin Khan Domki, Professor Sajid Mir, Anusha Rehman, Rahat Jamali, Shahzeb Durrani, Khalil Tahir, and surprisingly, Talal Chaudhry. Additionally, dissatisfaction has been expressed regarding Mossadegh Malik and Ahad Cheema’s performance in the Senate.

Senator Sadia Abbasi has been noted for consistently taking stances and exhibiting behaviour contrary to party policies, further exacerbating the leadership’s concerns.

On a more positive note, the performance of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar and Senator Aurangzeb has been commended for their effective contributions. Senators Irfan Siddiqui and Afnanullah Khan have also been recognized for their mobilization efforts in the House. Senator Nasir Butt’s performance is reported to be satisfactory.

In response to the report’s findings, the PML-N leadership has instructed its senators to adopt a more dynamic and proactive approach. The party has stressed the need for a strong and assertive voice in the Senate, akin to the late Senator Mushahidullah Khan, to bolster its position and address the challenges posed by the opposition.