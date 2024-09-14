Just like other sightseeing places, our coastline in Karachi is in poor condition – a place suffering from severe pollution and littering. A clean beach would have not only improved environment but also promote potential tourism opportunities. The families going to coastal areas, especially those near Karachi, keep sharing the pictures of the beach places littered with waste. If properly managed, these place can attract more tourists, boosting the economy. Cleaning up these shores and promoting sustainable practices could help Pakistan develop a more vibrant tourism industry.

The issue of cleaner beaches came to media limelight when President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed government’s commitment to tackle marine pollution and climate change. A statement issued by the Presidency shows that President Zardari is well aware of the fact how marine pollution is harming aquatic life and threatening the growth of the fishing industry. President Zardari brought up the issue during a meeting with Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, secretary general of the International Maritime Organization, who was recently in Pakistan.

We have seen several measures to counter the effects of climate change. One of them is the Sindh government’s mangroves plantation on one million acres in Sindh, with plans to extend this to another two million acres. This looks great.

Pakistan has long been the worst victim of climate change. Climate experts are worried that the situation can worsen as greenhouse gas emissions are increasing. These gases raise the earth’s temperature and, in turn, cause severe weather events. While the government is working on reducing pollution, it must continue its efforts and engage with other nations to find solutions. Air, sea, and environmental pollution have become serious issues that require urgent action.

Climate change is a global challenge and cooperation with developed countries is essential to address it. Pakistan is already feeling the negative impacts of climate change, such as droughts, unseasonal rains, floods, and reduced agricultural productivity.

By better managing its coastal regions, our governments – both the federal and provincials – can not only protect its environment but also unlock new economic opportunities through tourism. Taking care of the coastline, especially in Karachi, should be a top priority for the government. As one of the top 10 countries most affected by climate-related disasters, Pakistan faces rising temperatures and a yearly increase in sea levels along the Arabian Sea coast, including Karachi. *