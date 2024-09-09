Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal record album of classical qawwalis in the United States

The renowned qawwali ensemble, Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal & Party has recently completed the recording of a classical qawwali album in the United States.

Titled Khusravi Qawwali, the album is a rare production, marking one of the few recordings of this ancient art form made in the U.S. in decades. It features eight tracks, performed in the 800-year-old style of qawwali established by the legendary Hazrat Amir Khusrau.

As the leading young qawwals in the world today, Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal are exponents of the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bacchon Ka Gharana, one of the oldest musical schools in Pakistan and Northern India. Their heritage traces directly back to Miyan Samat bin Ibrahim, a disciple of Hazrat Amir Khusrau and the first exponent of Khusravi qawwali.

A towering figure of the thirteenth century, Khusrau was a poet, scholar, philosopher, politician and musician. He defined, documented and formalised the tradition of qawwali, training a group of 12 young men, who came to be known as the Dilli Ke Qawwal Bacchay, in the art form. The group was led by Miyan Samat bin Ibrahim whose descendants have preserved the tradition for over eight centuries. Today, Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal represent the twenty-seventh generation of this prestigious legacy.

Their music blends spirituality, philosophy, religion, and poetry, representing qawwali in its purest and most pristine form. This genre fosters a deep, emotional connection between the performers and their audience, especially in a mehfil-e-samaa, a spiritual gathering dedicated to qawwali.

Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal are known for the authenticity of their songs, musical expertise, vast repertoire, understanding of poetry, belief in Sufism and remarkable ability to engage, entertain, and enthrall audiences. As heirs to the Khusravi tradition, they are the torchbearers of Amir Khusrau’s timeless legacy, preserving a tradition that remains unchanged even after eight centuries.

“The Dilli Gharana’s vast repertoire of ancient and authentic qawwalis is a legacy of immense value,” said executive producer Ally Adnan. “For over 800 years, the descendants of Miyan Samat bin Ibrahim have meticulously safeguarded this tradition. I am thrilled that we have been able to record a selection of this repertoire for the album and hope it marks the beginning of a series dedicated to Khusravi qawwali.”

Reflecting on the significance of the project, Ghayoor Ahmed, son of the legendary Fareed Ayaz, remarked, “These Khusravi qawwalis are our greatest treasures and are more precious to us than life itself. It has been an honor to record eight pieces for the album and ensure their preservation for future generations.”

“We grew up learning these qawwalis, and to us, they are sacred.” said Ghulam Mustafa, son of the celebrated Abu Muhammad Qawwal. “Our responsibility is to preserve them with honesty, fidelity, and accuracy. This album provided a profound opportunity to fulfill that duty.”

“Qawwali cannot exist without an informed, spiritually attuned audience,” added Ghayoor Ahmed’s younger brother, Moiz Ayaz. “The emotional, spiritual and intellectual connection between the performers and participants in a mehfil-e-samaa is crucial to creating the magic of qawwali. I am grateful the album’s producer invited a group of discerning listeners to the recording. Their presence inspired us to deliver our best.”

The album was recorded at the esteemed Audio Dallas Recording Studio, a venue with over forty years of history, known for producing Gold and Platinum albums, as well as Grammy-nominated projects. Initially called Autumn Sound, it was the first 24-track studio in Texas. Willie Nelson’s iconic album Red Headed Stranger was recorded at the studio.

“Recording and mixing an ensemble with a large number of musicians is no small feat,” commented recording engineer Shariq Lalani. “It was a challenge I took on happily, and it turned out to be a truly rewarding experience. I have rarely enjoyed recording musicians as much as I did with Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal and I am glad to have been part of the project.”

The album will be released by the After Hours Group on all major online platforms and as a physical CD in November this year.