Homebridge Celebrates Top A Level Achievers



Lahore , 5th Sep 2024: Homebridge, Pakistan’s pioneering hybrid A Level institution, proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of its students during its inaugural A Level High Achievers’ Ceremony. The event honoured the students’ exceptional academic performances and set a new benchmark for educational excellence.

The ceremony was graced by CEO Homebridge, Mr Nassir Kasuri, who commended the students on their brilliant performance and emphasised the importance of quality education in shaping the future of the nation. Also present at the event were Project Director of Homebridge, Mr Sajjad Leghari, and Homebridge Head of Academics, Mr Asim Bukhari.

During the ceremony, 16 high achievers were honoured with shields and certificates, celebrating their dedication and hard work. This recognition is especially significant as many of these achievers come from Matriculation backgrounds, challenging the notion that students from Matriculation backgrounds cannot excel in A Levels. These awards symbolise not only academic excellence but also the transformative impact of Homebridge’s innovative educational approach.

Homebridge stands as a leader in hybrid education, blending the flexibility of online learning with the engagement of traditional classroom settings. This unique model allows students to pursue A Levels at their own pace and from any location, breaking down barriers of socioeconomic status, cultural diversity, and geographic distance. By harmonising digital and physical learning environments, Homebridge empowers students to thrive in a globalised world, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.