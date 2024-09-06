Symmetry Group enters UAE market

Looking to take advantage of business-friendly environment in the UAE, another listed Pakistani company announced that it will establish its subsidiary in the Gulf country.

Symmetry Group, a digital technology company based in Pakistan, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shared the company’s plans to set up a subsidiary in UAE.

“Symmetry Group Limited’s Board of Directors has approved formation of the wholly owned subsidiary in UAE,” read the notice on Friday.

“This subsidiary will pave the way for global launch and scaling of the intellectual properties (products), developed in-house,” it added.

The company was of the view that this new entity will enhance Symmetry Group’s “credibility and provide greater access to business opportunities across the GCC and international markets”.