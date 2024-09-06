Rekindling National Pride and Unity

In a world where the significance of neighbors is often underestimated, the presence of a good neighbor can truly be considered a blessing. A good neighbor is the first to come to your aid in times of trouble, and the first to share in your joy during happy occasions. The connection with a neighbor, especially one who stands by you in both good times and bad, is invaluable. This relationship forms the backbone of a supportive and harmonious community.

However, the opposite is equally true. If a neighbor turns a cold shoulder during your moments of joy or abandons you during times of distress, life can quickly feel like a never-ending punishment. Unfortunately, Pakistan has been on the receiving end of such an unfortunate relationship from the moment it came into existence. From the very day of its birth, Pakistan’s neighbor to the east has refused to acknowledge its sovereignty and has continuously harbored hostility.

The strained relationship between Pakistan and its eastern neighbor, India, has defined much of the region’s history. The animosity between the two nations has been a source of tension that has kept the region on edge for decades. It is crucial to note that Pakistan has never initiated these hostilities. From Pakistan’s side, efforts have been made to maintain peace and stability, and even in the face of aggression, Pakistan has strived to keep the temperature down.

September holds a significant place in the hearts of many Pakistanis, especially those from the generation that experienced the 1965 war. This war, fought between Pakistan and India, is remembered with a deep sense of pride and patriotism. It was a time when the entire nation stood united, shoulder to shoulder, ready to defend their homeland against a much larger adversary.

The generation that lived through the 1965 war remembers September 6 as a day of profound national significance. It was once a public holiday, a day marked by special events in schools and communities across the country. Even though it was a holiday, schools would organize programs where children narrated tales of heroism and bravery from the war, recounting the stories their elders had lived through. These stories were a source of inspiration, fostering a sense of unity and national pride.

Sadly, the importance of these days has gradually faded from public consciousness. The events and lessons from the 1965 war are no longer as prominently featured in the educational curriculum, and the day itself is not celebrated with the same fervor it once was. This gradual erosion of historical memory is concerning, as the lessons of the past are crucial for understanding the present and preparing for the future.

Wars are not fought by armies alone; they are fought by nations. A united nation, driven by a common purpose and a shared sense of identity, is a force that no opponent can defeat. In 1965, Pakistan was an ideal example of such a nation. There was an overwhelming sense of unity, a collective will to sacrifice for the greater good, and a readiness to face the enemy in every sphere of life. The spirit of 1965 was one of resilience, courage, and unwavering determination.

The entire nation was mobilized, ready to defend the country from any threat. It was this unity and determination that shattered the dreams of those who sought to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty. The enemy, who had hoped for an easy victory, was met with a wall of resistance, built not just by the military but by the entire nation.

In the years since 1965, Pakistan has had little time to rest or breathe easy. The country has found itself embroiled in one conflict after another, whether it be regional skirmishes, internal strife, or the global war against terrorism. Pakistan has been a front-line state in this global conflict, often bearing the brunt of the violence and instability that comes with it. While the armed forces of Pakistan remain ever vigilant and prepared to defend the nation, the emotional and psychological toll on the population has been significant.

The spirit that once united the nation in 1965 seems to have waned in the face of relentless challenges. The sentiments of national pride and unity that were so palpable in the past have been overshadowed by fear, uncertainty, and a sense of disillusionment. It is essential to reflect on what has caused this shift and what can be done to reignite the spirit that once burned so brightly in the hearts of Pakistanis.

Reviving the spirit of 1965 is not an impossible task. The blood that runs through our veins is the same as that of those who stood tall in the face of adversity more than five decades ago. The courage, determination, and resilience that defined the nation in 1965 are still within us, waiting to be awakened. It is up to us to rekindle that spirit, to come together as a nation, and once again be ready to defend our homeland with the same unity and resolve.

We must remember that the challenges we face today, though different in nature, are no less significant than those faced in 1965. Whether it is the threat of external aggression, internal instability, or the complex challenges posed by the modern world, the need for national unity and a shared sense of purpose is as crucial now as it was then.

In conclusion, finding a good neighbor is indeed a blessing, but when that blessing is absent, it becomes all the more important for a nation to find strength within itself. Pakistan has faced its share of challenges and has often had to stand alone in the face of adversity. However, the lessons of the past teach us that with unity, determination, and a revived spirit of 1965, no challenge is insurmountable. It is time for us to come together, to remember the sacrifices of those who came before us, and to once again be ready to defend our nation with pride and unwavering resolve.

The writer is Director General Library & Research, National Assembly, Parliament House, Islamabad.