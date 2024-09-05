BoK partners with Yamaha to offer motorcycles

Bank of Khyber (BoK) has partnered with Yamaha Motors Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd to offer its Motorcycles through Shariah compliant Consumer Murabaha Financing, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

This initiative, led by the Islamic Banking Group, is designed to provide eligible salaried individuals across Pakistan with convenient, Shariah-compliant financing options.

The official agreement was signed by Irfan Nisar, Divisional Head Islamic Consumer Assets, and Asif Aman, Deputy General Manager at Yamaha Motors Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. Ali Khan Arbab, Group Head Islamic Banking (A), Asim Hayat, Divisional Head Islamic Corporate Assets, Arbab Irfan, Divisional Head Islamic SME were also present among other senior executives from both organizations.

Yamaha Motors Pakistan, with its extensive presence across Pakistan, will deliver Yamaha Motorcycles to BoK customers at the company price based on the Shariah-compliant financing.

This partnership underscores our commitment to providing timely consumer financing to our customers at compatible market rates. BoK reaffirms its dedication to both Shariah-compliant financial solutions and on boarding leading brands to empower its customers with greater convenience and accessibility.