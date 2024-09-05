Verdict on Bushra Bibi’s £190m acquittal case due today

Bushra-BibiAn accountability court in Islamabad has reserved its verdict on a petition seeking the acquittal of Bushra Bibi in a £190 million reference case. The decision will be announced on September 5 (today).

According to media reports, the hearing, presided over by Judge Nasir Javed Rana, took place at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. During the proceedings, PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were brought before the court.

The PTI founder’s lawyer, Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas, did not appear, resulting in the cross-examination of NAB’s investigating officer, Mian Umar Nadeem, remaining incomplete.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Usman Riaz Gul, presented arguments in favour of her acquittal in the £190 million reference. NAB prosecutors, Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and Amjad Pervez, opposed the acquittal petition.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision on Bushra Bibi’s acquittal. The ruling will be delivered on September 5.

Additionally, the court declared a contempt of court petition against the NAB chairman ineffective. The petition was filed by Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, following arguments over her acquittal.

The cross-examination of the final NAB witness, Investigating Officer Umar Nadeem, is scheduled for today.

Speaking to journalists to the hearing, Imran warned of a nationwide protest movement if any attempts were made to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court. He expressed concern over the appointment of “corrupt and incompetent individuals” to key positions, arguing that such decisions were damaging the nation. He cited the Pakistan cricket team’s recent whitewash by Bangladesh as an example, blaming poor leadership and appointments for the decline of the sport.

He also raised concerns about delayed court rulings, particularly regarding the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments, which he believes are being postponed until a verdict is reached in his reference case.

The PTI founder pointed out that several high-profile cases involving former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with President Asif Zardari, are stalled due to the pending NAB ruling.