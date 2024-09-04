Birmingham hosts 7th Annual UK-Pakistan investment meet

To enhance trade and investment between Pakistan and the UK, the 7th Annual UK-Pakistan Investment Conference was held at the City Council Hall in Birmingham. The event was organised in collaboration with the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce. Speakers emphasised the need to strengthen trade ties and assured that Pakistan is a safe destination for investment, with the government committed to providing full protection and facilities to investors. The conference was hosted by Dr Nasir Awan, President of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, and saw participation from various companies, business professionals, and representatives from the UK and Pakistan. Key attendees included Pakistan’s Trade Minister Shehzad Shafiq, Consul General Kamran Ahmed Malik, Vice Consul Bakhtawar Mir, and Vice President of Peshawar Women Chamber of Commerce Anila Khalid, along with a large number of British and Pakistani investors from the West Midlands. Representatives from Pakistan highlighted that 35% of the country’s population consists of educated youth skilled in information technology, making Pakistan an attractive market for quality trade. The speakers stressed the abundance of natural resources in Pakistan and the need to introduce Pakistani products to the global market. They also encouraged the establishment of production or manufacturing units to tap into the country’s talented human resources. It was noted that the Pakistani government has relaxed its visa policy for foreign investors, offering e-visas within 24 hours and guaranteeing investment protection. Nisar Awan, Khurshid Barlas, and Trade Minister Shehzad Shafiq emphasised the importance of such conferences for promoting trade and attracting investment between the two countries. They urged both nations to maintain strong business ties and continue their collaborative efforts.