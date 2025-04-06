Common man’s life improving as the economy strengthens: Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has congratulated the people on the recent reduction in electricity prices. In a statement on Saturday, Nawaz Sharif said that the cut in electricity rates will help further reduce inflation. He said the life of the common man is improving as the country’s economy strengthens. Nawaz Sharif emphasized that the government is making every effort to support the poor and middle class, aiming to bring more comfort to their lives. Nawaz Sharif expressed hope that through consistent efforts, the government will eventually overcome inflation.