Punjab CM approves 13 new Sahulat Bazaars across province

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the establishment of 13 new Sahulat Bazaars across the province to provide affordable goods to the public.

The new markets, aimed at offering essential food items at reduced prices, will be set up in areas including Nowshera Warkan, Burewala, Kabirwala, Sangla Hill, and Jalalpur. Additional markets will also be established in Bahawalpur, Attock, and Murree.

The projects are slated for completion by August, with district administrations instructed to allocate land for the bazaars.

These markets will also be powered by solar energy, which is expected to reduce electricity costs by up to 70%, with the savings passed on to the public in the form of lower prices.

An approval of over Rs690 million has been granted for the solar energy conversion of the bazaars.

The initiative is in line with the vision of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to eliminate inflation and provide low-income and middle-class families with access to affordable food.

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of upholding the values of love, peace, and tolerance.

In her message on International Day of Conscience, the CM said “This day is a reminder to reaffirm our commitment to these enduring traditions.”

The CM underscored the vital role of individual and collective conscience in preserving humanity. “The conscience of the world’s inhabitants must remain alive for the survival of humanity,” she said, adding that the United Nations’ observance invites global citizens to reflect and act with moral clarity.

She noted, “The International Day of Conscience urges us to adhere to universal principles of respect for fundamental freedoms. A deep sense of compassion must be embedded in our conscience to ensure the well-being of humanity.”

Highlighting this year’s theme, she remarked, “The theme for 2025, ‘Conscious Decisions for a Better Future,’ serves as a timely call to action for a more just and humane world.”

Drawing attention to long-standing global injustices, the CM said, “The issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been knocking on the conscience of the world for over seven decades.” She added, “The plight of oppressed Muslims in Gaza is a profound moment of reflection for those observing the International Day of Conscience.”

CM Maryam Nawaz said that upholding a living conscience amid rising human needs is not just a moral obligation, but the very essence of our shared humanity.