SHC again suspends PEMRA’s ban on Imran, party coverage

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has once again suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) notification banning coverage of PTI founder and the party, overturning PEMRA’s order from May 31, 2023.

The court’s division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Javad Akbar, rejected PEMRA’s appeal against the earlier suspension of its notification by a single judge.

During today’s hearing, PTI’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Tahir, argued that after the initial suspension of the May 31 notification, PEMRA reissued the same order on November 11, 2023. The court has now suspended both notifications issued by PEMRA.

Barrister Tahir contended that there are currently no restrictions on the coverage of PTI or its founder. He argued that PEMRA’s actions were unconstitutional and contrary to its own regulations, stating that as the largest political party in the country, PTI’s coverage restrictions are a violation of constitutional rights. The division bench also instructed the single bench to issue a final decision within six weeks.

Separately, the Sindh High Court has issued arrest warrants for the Managing Director (MD) of the Water Corporation for failing to comply with court orders.

The court directed the relevant SSP to ensure the execution of the arrest warrant and to present the MD before the court at the next hearing.

The court has issued bailable arrest warrants set at PKR 100,000, expressing frustration over the Water Corporation’s repeated delays in addressing pending cases.

“These cases have been unresolved for four years-why have these issues not been addressed yet?” the court questioned, criticizing the Water Corporation’s handling of its legal obligations.

Following the court’s order, Advocate General Sindh, Hassan Akbar, appeared before the court and requested additional time to submit a compliance report. The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until September 16.

The cases against the Water Corporation involve disputes over tariffs and unpaid dues, prompting the Sindh High Court to demand explanations from the Sindh government and the Water Corporation regarding the delays in resolving these matters.