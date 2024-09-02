Dar Academy wins hockey series against POF Wah Academy

LAHORE: Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy which scouts talent from all over the country is Pakistan’s finest hockey nursery. Recently, a Dar HA team comprising under 18 boys visited Wah Cantonment to play a three-match series against the POF Wah Hockey Academy. A four-hour train journey took them to Rawalpindi. After another half an hour of road travel, they reached Wah Cantonment. The POF Sports Complex Wah is a wonderful arena housing a hockey ground with synthetic turf, a soccer field, a swimming pool and a gymnasium. The first match was a hotly contested encounter with the visitors edging out the local side 3-2. The hosts turned the tables in the second game with a big 3-0 win. The Dar HA were handicapped as they had to replace their first-choice goalkeeper midway into the second half who fell ill with the scoreboard reading 1-0. Hence, the third match became a virtual final. The Wah side included several experienced boys who have appeared for the departmental sides such as the army and Mari Petroleum in the domestic competitions. But the youngsters of the Dar Academy completely outplayed the POF Wah Hockey Academy in the third tie by six goals to two and thus won the series 2-1.

Forward Abdullah emerged as their top scorer with five goals while full-back Rizwan was outstanding in the defence. The Dar HA squad’s manager Irfan Zia and the coaches Ejaz and Salim Nazim expressed their gratitude to the hosts, “We greatly enjoyed the hospitality; excellent accommodation and food. The boys had great fun in the pool.” The hosts also arranged a coaster to take the guests from Wah to Rawalpindi railway station. Importantly, the Dar HA Colts gained invaluable match experience playing against strong and experienced opponents in alien surroundings.