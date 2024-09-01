Ko grabs lead at LPGA FM Championship as Ryu stumbles

South Korea’s Ko Jin-young shot a 5-under 67 to grab a two shot lead at the LPGA Tour’s FM Championship after the third round at TPC Boston on Saturday. Ko’s compatriot Ryu Hae-ran, whose stunning 10-under 62 on Friday had earned her a six stroke lead, had a nightmare round, shooting a six-over 78 and fell to four shots off the lead. Ko made four birdies before the turn and although she suffered a setback with a bogey at the par-4 15th, she bounced back with birdies on the last two holes. The 29-year-old Ko, a two-time major champion, has 15 career wins on the LPGA Tour and was the LPGA’s Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021.