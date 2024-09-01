Australia fight back to tame Pumas 20-19 in Argentina

Australia fought back to earn a nail-biting 20-19 away victory over Argentina on Saturday to snap an eight-match losing streak in the Rugby Championship.

Replacement fly-half Ben Donaldson landed the winning penalty in injury time as Australia came from 10-0 down to claim their first Rugby Championship win since stunning South Africa 25-17 in 2022.

Tries by Wallabies scrum-half Jake Gordon and flanker Rob Valetini cancelled out an early one for Argentina by No.8 Juan Martín Gonzalez.

“It honestly feels so good. We stayed in there, that second half was a tough grind,” Australia captain Harry Wilson told Sky.

“It was obviously pretty stressful in the last few minutes, but I just loved how composed we were at the end — going through our pick-and-drives and just really trying to grind there until we got a penalty.”