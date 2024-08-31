Morikawa closes in on Scheffler at Tour Championship

World number one Scottie Scheffler saw his lead in the race for the season-ending Tour Championship and FedEx Cup title cut to four strokes after Collin Morikawa fired a superb 63 in Friday’s second round at East Lake.

Scheffler, who began the season finale on 10-under, an advantage reflecting his top spot in the FedEx Cup standings, now sits on 21-under after his 5-under 66.

The Masters champion had begun the day with a seven-stroke lead but it was not only Morikawa who closed the gap ahead of the weekend.

Xander Schauffele bounced back from his disappointing 70 in the opening round, to card 64 and move within five strokes of Scheffler.

Scheffler was as solid as ever with five birdies, his sole blemish coming on the par-4 13th where he found two bunkers before missing a nine-foot putt for par.

The American was happy with his performance even if he felt he had been unlucky on the greens.

“I feel like my swing is in a good spot. I’ve hit it nice last couple days. Really felt like I’ve hit a lot of lips on the greens, but hitting a lot of quality putts,” he said.