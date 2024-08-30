Who Really Gains From the Balochistan Unrest?

The recent attack in Balochistan, marked by the brutal violence of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), has left a trail of destruction and loss, calls for not only a strong condemnation but also a critical examination of the forces that continue to fuel such acts of terror.

As we grapple with the aftermath, it is essential to address the underlying issues, including the role of foreign actors and the questionable advocacy of figures like Mahrang Baloch, who profess to represent the Baloch people’s interests.

Balochistan, with its vast natural resources and strategic location, has long been a battleground for various competing interests. Its geopolitical significance as a gateway to the Arabian Sea and a crucial part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has attracted both domestic and international attention.

Unfortunately, this attention has often manifested in the form of covert support to insurgent groups, turning Balochistan into a hotbed of violence and instability.

The BLA, which has claimed responsibility for the recent attack, is a designated terrorist organization. Its activities are not isolated acts of rebellion but are part of a broader strategy of destabilization, often supported by foreign powers with vested interests in the region. The evidence of foreign funding, training, and logistical support to these insurgent groups is well-documented, pointing to a deliberate effort to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Advocacy that prioritizes external involvement over internal dialogue and reconciliation cannot be seen as constructive.

In light of this, it is imperative to question the motives behind the continued violence in Balochistan. Who truly benefits from this unrest? The answer, increasingly, points to foreign actors who seek to weaken Pakistan by perpetuating conflict in its most resource-rich province.

At this juncture, it is also critical to scrutinize the role of figures like Mahrang Baloch, who positions herself as an advocate for the Baloch people. While she and others in similar roles claim to be the voice of the Baloch, their actions and rhetoric often raise more questions than they answer. If their advocacy leads to more violence and instability, rather than peace and development, it is essential to ask whether they are truly working in the best interests of the Baloch people, or if they are furthering an agenda that serves foreign interests.

Mahrang Baloch has been vocal in her condemnation of the Pakistani state, frequently calling for international intervention. However, her calls for intervention must be viewed with a critical eye. Advocacy that prioritizes external involvement over internal dialogue and reconciliation cannot be seen as constructive.

In fact, such an approach risks exacerbating the very issues it purports to address. Moreover, the selective nature of Mahrang Baloch’s criticism is telling. While she is quick to condemn the Pakistani state, there is a noticeable silence when it comes to acknowledging the role of foreign actors in perpetuating the violence in Balochistan. This selective advocacy raises serious questions about her true motivations. Is she genuinely concerned with the welfare of the Baloch people, or is she acting as a mouthpiece for external forces that seek to destabilize the region?

The international community also bears responsibility for its role in the recent incident. Countries that provide a platform for insurgent leaders, fund separatist movements, or turn a blind eye to the destabilizing activities of these groups are complicit in the violence that ensues. It is time for these nations to reassess their policies and recognize that their actions have far-reaching consequences, not just for Balochistan but for regional stability as a whole.

The media’s role in this conflict cannot be overlooked. The way in which news is reported, the narratives that are pushed and the voices that are amplified all play a crucial role in shaping public perception. It is incumbent upon the media to report responsibly, ensuring that the stories they tell do not inadvertently fuel further conflict. This includes giving a platform to voices that advocate for peace and development, rather than those that glorify violence.

The Government of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to addressing the grievances of the Baloch people through developmental projects is a crucial step toward long-term peace and stability in the region.

These initiatives, which span infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic development, aimed at improving the quality of life for the people of Balochistan and ensuring that they have access to the same opportunities as citizens in other parts of the country.

These developmental efforts are designed to create opportunities, reduce poverty and integrate Balochistan more fully into the national fabric. The attack, while tragic, will not overshadow the positive impact of these projects. It serves as a reminder of the importance of continuing this work, as sustainable development is the most effective response to the challenges posed by insurgent groups.

The writer is a freelance columnist.