Indian Spices Under Fire

India, which takes great pride in calling itself the biggest consumer and exporter of spices in the world, is currently in hot waters due to the detection of hazardous chemicals in their spices. Different products of two Indian brands, MDH and Everest-long revered as the major spice exporters in Asia, Europe and North America, have been banned by food regulatory bodies in different countries. As per the reports, the food regulatory bodies of Hong Kong and Singapore found traces of Ethylene Oxide in some variants of Indian Masala. According to the US’ Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ethylene Oxide is not fit for human consumption because it poses the risk of lymphoid cancer and breast cancer. After Hong Kong and Singapore sounded the bugle, other countries also ramped up vigilance over Indian spice imports.

The spice controversy is certainly a sharp blow to India’s reputation as the “spice bowl of the world”. Given the vast consumer market of Indian spices, such negligence on the part of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) puts the lives of millions at stake, not only internationally but also domestically. It is significant to mention that the ban has not come overnight; over the past four years, the European Union has prohibited the import of more than 500 varieties of Indian spices. In 2021, 14 percent of MDH spice shipments were rejected by the United States due to bacterial contamination while in 2019, a few batches of MDH’s products were recalled in the US for salmonella bacterial contamination which can cause diarrhea and nausea. There are also reports about Indian nuts, dry fruits, herbs, and other food products facing global rejections over safety concerns.

India’s ongoing spice controversy opens opportunities for Pakistan to position itself as a more reliable producer in the culinary trade market.

Recurring incidents of major food companies exporting substandard products to foreign countries expose the persistent nature of problem in India’s food regulatory authorities and implies a serious lack of corrective will on the part of spice producers. Additionally, it also suggests that the already existing penalties are not effective enough to compel the companies to comply with the international standards.

India’s ongoing spice controversy opens opportunities for Pakistan to position itself as a more reliable producer in the culinary trade market. According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, Pakistan was ranked as the 9th largest exporter of spices in the world during the year 2022. Apart from just a slight difference in their flavor, both Indian and Pakistani spices are equally aromatic and rich in taste. So now that the Indian spices are under fire, Pakistan can use this to its leverage and fill the void by expanding its market to the countries seeking for an alternative to Indian spices. Increased global attention as a safer exporter could also attract foreign investment in the spice industry of Pakistan providing a much-needed boost to the beleaguered economy.

The writer is a freelance columnist.