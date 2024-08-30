Top civil-mil leaders vow to crush attempts disrupting Balochistan peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir have reiterated their commitment to preventing hostile forces from destabilising Balochistan’s peace and development, pledging to crush any such attempts with full force.

The pledge was made at National Action Plan’s Apex Committee meeting in Quetta on Thursday, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Commander of Balochistan Corps, and senior civil, police, intelligence, and military officials.

At the start of the meeting, participants offered prayers for the victims of recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and expressed solidarity with their families. The timely response and bravery of the security forces, which prevented further loss of innocent lives, were also commended.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister praised the sacrifices and role of the people of Balochistan. He asserted that Pakistan’s enemies are trying to spread unrest in Balochistan, but they will be defeated with full force and national support.

“The recent terrorist incidents have saddened the entire nation, and there will be no leniency for terrorists who spill the blood of innocent people,” Sharif said.

The prime minister emphasised that every possible measure would be taken for the development and prosperity of Balochistan. The committee strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks and agreed to intensify ongoing efforts against terrorism in the province.

It was decided to further strengthen intelligence sharing among security forces and law enforcement agencies. Additionally, agreement was reached to enhance the capacity of the Counter-Terrorism Department, police, Levies, and other relevant departments. Sharif and General Munir reiterated their stance that no external forces would be allowed to disrupt Balochistan’s peace and development.

The committee also resolved to bring the planners, instigators, facilitators, and perpetrators of terrorist attacks to justice and ensure the safety and security of citizens at all costs. The prime minister distributed compensation cheques to the families of those killed in recent terrorist incidents and assured them of the state’s full support and protection.

In his remarks following the Apex Committee meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of collective efforts to maintain peace in Balochistan. “We will eradicate terrorism from the country at all costs, and there will be no question of showing any leniency to terrorists,” he said.

“There will be no leniency towards enemies of the state, and while negotiations are necessary with those who respect Pakistan’s flag and Constitution, no dialogue can take place with enemies of the country.”

“Terrorist organisations and the khawarij, who are Pakistan’s enemies, and infiltrators from within concocted this impure scheme, as a result of which Pakistanis were martyred,” the premier told the committee.

Sharif also underscored the need to appoint capable and talented officers in Balochistan, noting that security concerns had previously deterred some officers from serving in the province.

He outlined a new policy under which officers from the 48th Common Training Programme will be assigned to Balochistan for one year, followed by officers from the 49th batch for a year and a half.

Officers posted in Balochistan will receive special incentives, including four air tickets for their families every three months and three additional points based on performance reviews.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high level meeting of leaders of political parties and discussed the overall security situation in Balochistan. The meeting was attended by Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran from Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Zahoor Ahmed Baleedi, and Meena Baloch from Pakistan Peoples Party, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch, Rehmat Saleh Baloch and Mir Kabir Muhammad from National Party, Khalid Hussain Magsi and Sadiq Sanjrani from Balochistan Awami Party, Zamrak Khan Achakzai and Mr Asghar from Awami National Party, Maulana Abdul Wase and Yunus Zahri from JUI and Abdul Khaliq Hazara from Hazara Democratic Party.

In the meeting, the political party leaders informed the prime minister about the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the province and the ongoing operations against terrorists. The participants of the meeting expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of recent terrorism in Balochistan and appreciated the bravery of the security forces for their timely response to prevent the loss of more innocent lives.

In the meeting, it was decided to utilize all out resources to eliminate terrorism from the province.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhel, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also attended the meeting.