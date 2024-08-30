Pakistan officially invites India’s Modi for SCO moot

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has categorically stated that Islamabad has no intention of negotiating with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), while calling on the Afghan government to take decisive action against the terrorist group.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, the Foreign Office paid tribute to those who lost their lives in counterterrorism efforts and reiterated Pakistan’s firm stance against the TTP. The spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, emphasised that the Afghan government must act against terrorists, including the TTP, who are responsible for the killing of Pakistani citizens.

Baloch also confirmed that Pakistan’s decision to recognise the Afghan government would only be made in consultation with regional partners. On the diplomatic front, invitations have been sent to the heads of state of all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries, including India, for the upcoming Council of Heads of State meeting scheduled for 15 October in Islamabad.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with other countries, the spokesperson mentioned ongoing communication with Iran about the IP gas pipeline and affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to protecting Chinese citizens and projects.

She also reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing and close relations with the United Kingdom.

Baloch addressed various other issues, including Pakistan’s continued calls for the lifting of the Gaza blockade, the right to self-determination for Kashmiris, and Pakistan’s support for the Bangladeshi people’s ability to handle their own challenges.

On the situation in Afghanistan, the spokesperson highlighted that Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns about the use of Afghan territory against Pakistan. The presence of terrorist groups, including the TTP, in Afghanistan has been verified by the United Nations and other international bodies. Pakistan has provided intelligence on terrorism to Afghanistan but cannot disclose details of the intelligence-sharing arrangements. Finally, Baloch condemned recent terrorist activities in Balochistan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.