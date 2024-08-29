Passenger arrested at Karachi airport with over 47 visas

A passenger attempting to travel abroad was arrested at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after authorities discovered over 47 visas stored on his mobile phone, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Aliyan Zaman, was en route to Malaysia on a visit visa when FIA immigration officials detained him.

Upon inspection, his mobile device revealed dozens of visas, including those for Cyprus, allegedly intended for Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals. According to FIA sources, Aliyan Zaman, a resident of Attock, had planned to travel from Malaysia to the United Kingdom with the help of an agent. The suspect had already paid PKR 400,000 to the agent, with a total of PKR 2.8 million agreed upon for the illegal immigration attempt. Payments were made through cash and microfinance accounts. Authorities also found a Cambodian visa among the documents stored on Zaman’s phone. Unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the visas, the suspect was transferred to the FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (HTC) in Karachi for further investigation.