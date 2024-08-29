Hailey shares glimpse into new chapter after giving birth to son Jack

Hailey Bieber is showing her little one the classics. Just days after the Rhode Skin founder and her husband Justin Bieber announced the arrival of their first baby together, son Jack Blues Bieber, the new mom shared adorable insight into what this new chapter of her life looks like.

In her first Instagram story since welcoming Jack, the 27-year-old shared a scene from The Land Before Time that showed baby dinosaur Ducky hatching from its egg and experiencing the world for the first time-much like baby Bieber.

Four days’ prior, the “Peaches” singer revealed that the couple-who tied the knot in 2018-welcomed their first baby. In an Aug. 23 Instagram post featuring a photo of the newborn’s foot, Justin wrote, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

And it turns out the “Baby” singer played a special role in choosing some of the details for Jack’s social media debut.

“Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately,” Hailey’s manicurist Zola Ganzorigt told Vogue in an Aug. 25 interview, “and it was his request.”

But the 30-year-old did much more than choose Hailey’s nudish white manicure. In fact, the little one’s name seemingly pays tribute to Justin’s father Jeremy Jack Bieber, whose middle name was passed down to his grandson. And in honour of his grandson’s arrival, Jeremy took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate his son’s new role as a father with a simple post.

Since then, the rest of the family expressed their excitement and wrote their own celebratory messages. Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette shared a post on X in celebration of the arrival of her grandson with a post that read, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK.”

Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin responded, Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family.

Though the actor supports Hailey and the new step she’s taking in her relationship, she revealed this past July that she didn’t have the closest relationship with her family these days.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent,” Hailey explained to W Magazine. “I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories.”

And as she prepared to grow her family with Justin, she made sure to cherish the time they had together before the baby’s arrival.

“In the beginning, it was super emotional for me,” Hailey said of her pregnancy. “Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’?I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”