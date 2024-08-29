ITCN Asia 2024 to pump $500m into Pakistan’s economy

ITCN Asia 2024 is poised to drive over $500 million in investment and business opportunities, marking a significant boost to Pakistan’s economy. The 25th edition of this major tech event is underway at the Expo Center Karachi, running through August 29.

Featuring a strong lineup of global and local brands, the three-day event includes 750 companies such as Google, TikTok, Microsoft, Huawei, and PTCL. The summit also hosts the second World CIO 200 Summit, a global forum held across 55 countries.

With over 300 speakers and 70,000 participants from around the world, including 350 international delegates from 17 countries, ITCN Asia 2024 underscores Pakistan’s growing role in the global tech arena.

Event Director Umeer Nizam highlighted the rapid development of Pakistan’s IT sector, noting increased exports and expanding local companies. The event is seen as a catalyst for technology transfer and international partnerships. Organizers attribute the success of ITCN Asia to the government’s vision and efforts to enhance the country’s economic and governance systems through digital transformation. Supported by key stakeholders, including the Ministry of IT and Telecom and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, ITCN Asia continues to provide a crucial platform for innovation and growth.