Senate panel passes bill on protection of journalists

The Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday unanimously approved the Private Member’s Bill titled “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022” with several amendments. This decision followed a thorough examination of all clauses starting from 20-D of the bill, which was introduced by Senator Saleem Mandviwala.

The meeting was attended by Senators Syed Ali Zafar, Pervaiz Rashid, Muhammad Tallal Badar, Abdul Shakoor Khan, Jan Muhammad, Dr Zarqa Suharawardy Taimur, Saleem Mandviwala, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and secretary of information ministry, along with other senior officials.

The bill was passed during a meeting held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Senator Syed Ali Zafar. During this session, the committee also approved the minutes from their meeting on July 10, 2024.

In addition to reviewing the “The Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023,” presented by Senator Dr Zarqa Suharawardy Taimur in the Senate on November 20, 2023, the committee examined other bills.

These included “The Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020,” introduced by Senator Manzoor Ahmed on January 25, 2021, and the previously mentioned “The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2022.”

The committee also discussed the defamation law, including its objectives and future implications, considering Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Journalists from electronic and print media, attended the meeting by special invitation to provide their input on the amendment bills.

In their discussions on journalist protection, the committee acknowledged the role of journalists and media professionals as the fourth pillar of the state. They emphasised the state’s responsibility to shield them from physical violence, arbitrary arrests, and enforced disappearances.

The committee also unanimously approved the establishment of a Commission for the Protection of Journalists. It further recommended that media professionals and representatives from the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, draft an official definition of a journalist.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the controversial Defamation Act recently passed by the Punjab Assembly. Chairman Syed Ali Zafar noted that this law has nationwide implications and warrants committee discussion.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid expressed concern, suggesting that the committee should hear from the Advocate General of Punjab. The committee agreed that media professionals should present a draft of the Defamation Act 2002 at the next meeting, incorporating consensus from all stakeholders.