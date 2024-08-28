PTA registers over 20,000 VPNs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has registered a total of 20,437 Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) across the country, Daily Times has reliably learned.

In a written response to a question posed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahida Rehmani, it was revealed that the PTA began the registration of VPNs in 2010, following the issuance of an official notification.

“Reportedly, Long Distance Internationals (LDIs), access providers, and data service providers are utilizing and offering VPNs (Non-standard protocols) for themselves and their customers for voice and data services,” stated a letter from the PTA.

The letter further explained that, according to MERIT Regulations 2010, the use of any non-standard mode of communication such as VPNs or non-standard protocols that hides or modifies communication to the extent that it cannot be intercepted is a violation of these regulations.

The letter, signed by the Director General (DG) of Enforcement at the PTA, instructed concerned companies that prior approval from the PTA is mandatory if such communication methods are required by service providers or their customers. All proposals must be submitted with the necessary details to the vigilant directorate of the authority.

Currently, the PTA has categorized registered VPNs into four groups: VPN companies, freelancers, and PASHA. VPN companies account for 19,840 users, freelancers have 180 users, and 417 users are registered under PASHA.

“Any mode of communication, such as VPNs, that conceals or encrypts communication is a violation of PTA regulations. Users who require VPNs for legitimate purposes must register with the PTA through their respective Internet Service Providers (ISPs),” according to a public awareness notice published in national newspapers.

It was also disclosed in the House that around 30 LDIs are currently registered with the PTA to provide such services to themselves or their customers.

Clause 37(1) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 mandates the PTA to block unlawful online content. “The authority shall have the power to remove or block or issue directions for the removal or blocking of access to any information through any information system if it considers it necessary in the interest of the glory of Islam, or the integrity, security, or defense of Pakistan, or any part thereof, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court or commission of or incitement to any offense under this act,” the clause states.

The Minister In-charge of the Cabinet Division confessed in the written reply that despite geo-blocking at the gateway level, such content can still be accessed through VPNs, which encrypt traffic and allow users to route it through foreign-hosted VPN services.

However, the minister warned that VPN users bypassing the gateway with their private traffic are violating state policy on banned content. He also noted that various courts have directed the PTA to take all possible measures to ensure the effective blocking of unlawful content.

Earlier, PTA Chairman, retired Maj Gen Hafeezur Rehman, informed a parliamentary body that the authority is working to regulate VPN use in the country by whitelisting some proxy networks and blocking others. He mentioned that after the policy under consideration is implemented, only whitelisted VPNs will be allowed to operate in Pakistan, while all others will be blocked.

The use of VPNs by local internet users saw a significant increase in 2024, with many utilizing them to access X (formerly Twitter), which has been blocked in the country since February 19. A report by Top10VPN, an independent VPN review website, indicated that the demand for proxy networks surged by 131 percent.