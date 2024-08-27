Cyber Cartels

In recent years, technology has become a double-edged sword, empowering societies while simultaneously providing tools for illicit activities, such as the narcotics trade.

The rise of sophisticated networks leveraging digital platforms like Google Maps and messaging apps has transformed drug trafficking into a more elusive operation, making it harder for law enforcement agencies to combat this growing menace. Particularly concerning is the targeting of students through online communities, where the psychological traps set by narcotics dealers are taking a devastating toll.

In Pakistan, criminals have cleverly adapted to the digital age by utilizing technology to streamline their drug distribution processes. A prime example is the so-called “Location Network,” where drug dealers use Google Maps to share GPS coordinates of drug drop-off points.

By avoiding traditional hand-to-hand transactions, these dealers minimize the risk of getting caught. Instead, they place drugs at pre-determined locations, photograph the sites, and share the images with main dealers using secure messaging apps like WhatsApp. This method enables buyers to retrieve drugs without any direct interaction, and payments are made electronically, further distancing the dealers from the physical act of drug distribution.

The efficiency and anonymity provided by this digital operation have allowed drug networks to expand their reach, transcending local boundaries and operating across national and international lines. For instance, networks based in the Khyber district of Pakistan are reportedly connected to major drug operations stretching from the United Arab Emirates to Western countries. These networks, which are adept at using technology to their advantage, employ fake names and multiple bank accounts to conceal their activities, making it increasingly difficult for law enforcement agencies to track and apprehend them.

Narcotics networks based in the Khyber district are reportedly connected to major drug operations stretching from the United Arab Emirates to Western countries.

The integration of technology into the narcotics trade has had particularly dire consequences for students, who are increasingly being targeted through online platforms. According to the Pakistan Narcotics Control Board (PNCB), 44 percent of university and college students in Pakistan have used drugs, with a shocking one in five students in schools admitting to having tried drugs at least once.

The reasons for drug use among students vary, with exam stress, peer pressure, and curiosity being the most common factors. This growing trend is alarming because the consequences of drug use among young people are severe and long-lasting.

Students who fall into the trap of drug use often experience impaired cognitive function and memory loss, which directly impacts their academic performance and prospects. Furthermore, drug use can lead to risky behaviours such as unprotected sex, strained relationships with family and friends, and an increased risk of overdose deaths.

The case of a drug distribution ring that was recently busted by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in Islamabad highlights the growing threat of drugs infiltrating educational institutions. The operation led to the arrest of a woman and her accomplice, who were supplying drugs to a major educational institution in the capital.

The woman was caught with drugs at the gate of the institution, while her accomplice, who worked at the institution’s canteen, was found with hashish, opium, and ice tokens. This incident underscores the pervasive nature of the problem, as drug dealers are increasingly finding ways to infiltrate places where young people gather, using online communities and digital networks to expand their reach.

The allure of drugs among students is not just about the substances themselves but also about the psychological trap that dealers set. By creating an environment where drug use is normalized or even glamorized, dealers exploit the vulnerabilities of young people who are struggling with academic pressure, social anxiety, or personal issues.

The anonymity and accessibility provided by online platforms make it easier for students to experiment with drugs, often without fully understanding the risks involved. Once hooked, the psychological dependency on drugs can be devastating.

Students who use drugs may start with the intention of relieving stress or fitting in with their peers, but over time, the addiction takes a toll on their mental and physical health. The initial euphoria is replaced by a constant need to escape reality, leading to a vicious cycle of substance abuse that is difficult to break.

The rise of technology-fueled drug networks and the targeting of students through online communities present significant challenges for law enforcement agencies and society as a whole. However, some steps can be taken to combat this threat.

Increased vigilance by parents, teachers, and law enforcement is crucial in identifying and addressing drug use among students. Educational institutions must also play a proactive role in raising awareness about the dangers of drug use and providing support to students who may be at risk. Moreover, the collaboration between technology companies and law enforcement can help to identify and shut down digital networks that facilitate the narcotics trade. By monitoring suspicious online activities and implementing stricter controls on digital platforms, it may be possible to curb the spread of these dangerous networks.

In conclusion, the role of technology in the narcotics trade is a growing concern, particularly when it comes to the targeting of students through online communities. The psychological trap of drugs is a serious issue that requires a concerted effort from all sectors of society to address.

By addressing the issue at multiple levels – educational, familial, and technological – we can begin to dismantle the networks that prey on our youth and protect the future of the next generation from the devastating impact of narcotics.

The writer is a Communication Strategist at the Institute of Regional Studies, Islamabad and can be reached at reema.asim81@gmail.com