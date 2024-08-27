Amnesty urges transparency on internet disruptions

Amnesty International has called on Pakistani authorities to provide greater transparency on the nationwide internet slowdown and the use of monitoring and surveillance technologies.

“Amnesty International urges the Pakistani authorities to be transparent about the cause of these internet disruptions and ensure that they do not deploy monitoring and surveillance systems that are unnecessary, disproportionate, and in violation of international human rights law,” the rights group said in a statement on Monday.

“The opacity of the Pakistani authorities regarding the use of monitoring and surveillance technologies that block content, slow down, and control internet speeds is an alarming concern,” it said. “Time and again, the use of such technologies, including national firewalls, has proven to be incompatible with human rights. The statement pointed out that these pervasive tools undermine online freedom of expression and access to information. It further noted that the internet is essential for the public’s right to be informed, citizen self-expression, e-commerce, and the digital economy. Internet disruptions also create anxiety among Pakistani communities outside the country who are unable to connect and communicate with their loved ones, it added.