Brazil winger and ex-Ronaldo teammate Douglas Costa joins Sydney FC

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate, Brazil winger Douglas Costa, has signed a two-year deal to play in Australia with Sydney FC, the A-League side said Monday. The acquisition of the 33-year-old, who won three Italian Serie A titles for Juventus where he played alongside Ronaldo, is a coup for his new club before the Australian season kicks off in October. “I have been part of some incredible teams throughout my career, winning many titles and I have come to Sydney FC to win more,” Costa said in a statement. “Football is in my blood and I arrive in Australia to raise the game in this country, entertain the passionate sporting public and bring silverware to Sydney FC.”