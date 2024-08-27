‘Executive Doodles’ makes history as first book on Pakistan’s advertising

After 77 years of the existence of Pakistan’s advertising and marketing industry, the first book of its kind, ‘Executive Doodles’, has been launched. Authored by Mr. Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, the book encapsulates 20 years of thought-provoking writings. The unveiling ceremony was graced by the Honorable Governor of Sindh, Mr. Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, who served as the chief guest, in the presence of eminent personalities from various industries.

The keynote speech was delivered by former Senator (r) Mr. Javed Jabbar, followed by a monologue by the distinguished Mr. Anwar Maqsood. The event concluded with closing remarks and the unveiling of the ‘Executive Doodles’ book by the Honorable Governor of Sindh.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the crucial role of marketing and advertising in promoting a positive image of Pakistan, stating that it is imperative to convey to the world that Pakistanis are a peaceful and progressive nation. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori remarked, “Our creative abilities have the potential to leave a lasting impact globally. To effectively build our national image, the government and the private sector must work together, leveraging their talents to project a positive image of Pakistan.”

He further praised Mr. Ahmed Kapadia for his remarkable contribution to the fields of advertising and marketing, noting that Kapadia’s innovative thinking has set new benchmarks in the industry. He lauded Kapadia’s book, noting that it would serve as a valuable resource for the youth, inspiring them through the author’s experiences and ideas. Governor Tessori also acknowledged Kapadia’s philanthropic efforts, which have benefited underprivileged communities in Karachi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Kapadia remarked, “I have always believed in speaking the truth. With this first-of-its-kind book in Pakistan, I want to inspire the next generation of marketing and advertising professionals to challenge the status quo by sharing my perspective and a winning mindset. It is Synergyzer that set the ball rolling two decades ago, providing a platform that pushes boundaries and welcomes everyone. I hope this book carries that legacy forward, encouraging bold, fresh, and innovative thinking.”

Mr. Ahmed Kapadia’s experience and insights have made him a disruptor in the industry, reflecting and anticipating key trends in Pakistan’s advertising and communications sectors. The launch of ‘Executive Doodles’ celebrates his contributions and underscores Synergy Group’s commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the industry. The physical copy of the book can be preordered at www.synergyzer.com and will soon be available on global e-book platforms such as Apple, Amazon, and Google Books.