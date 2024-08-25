KP anti-corruption committee renamed

In a move to strengthen anti-corruption efforts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the name of the recently established committee has been changed to the PTI Internal Accountability Committee.

According to sources, the committee, originally formed 20 days ago under the name “Good Governance,” will now operate under its new title. A separate secretariat will be set up for the committee, providing it with an office, staff, and other necessary facilities.

Sources also revealed that a dedicated website will be created for lodging complaints, and multiple channels will be available for reporting corruption, including email and social media platforms.

The PTI Internal Accountability Committee will consist of three members. One of the committee members stated that they have discussed the matter with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a secretariat will be established soon. The committee will actively work against corruption.

He further mentioned that so far, only former Minister Shakeel Khan has been summoned, and no complaints have been received against any other minister or secretary. The committee is prepared to take action upon receiving any corruption complaints.