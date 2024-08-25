Mehwish makes her choice for Arshad Nadeem’s biopic

Pakistan’s A-list film star Mehwish Hayat has made her choice for the actor to essay Pakistan’s first-ever solo gold medallist in the Olympics, Arshad Nadeem, in his biopic.

Mehwish Hayat has given her nod to acclaimed film and TV actor Farhan Ally Agha for the lead role in Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s biopic.

With the latest fitness reels of Farhan Ally Agha, taking social media by storm, netizens are convinced that the ‘Khel Khel Mein’ actor is an apt choice to lead the biopic of the national hero, and Hayat believes the same.

Joining in the social media voice, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star agreed that Agha is the perfect casting for the role.?

It is worth noting here that Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought earlier this month, clinching a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the event’s final.

Nadeem’s monstrous throw has also set a new Olympic record.

Previously, ‘Baddua’ actor Mohsin Abbas Haider also expressed his desire to play the titular role in the biopic of the first solo Olympics champion of the country. “Plz make a biopic on Arshad Nadeem Olympian’s journey, I so want to play his character,” he had written in a social media post.