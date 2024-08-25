The Saaf Paani Project by Community Task Foundation

In a city as vibrant and bustling as Lahore, the heat of summer can often be relentless, so having access to cool, clean water is not just essential but life-saving. With its more recent initiative, the Saaf Paani Project, the Community Task Foundation is at the forefront of addressing this pressing need led by Chairman Jairius Ben Jesus.

At the heart of Community Task Foundation lies a simple yet powerful mission is to improve quality of life by empowering socially and financially marginalized communities. From providing education scholarships and health-nutrition programs to establishing legal-aid clinics and vocational training centers our projects aim to empower people and changes lives.

A community built on the principles of Inclusivity, Innovation, and Compassion

Chairman Ben Jesus’s unwavering commitment to community service and his deep-rooted belief in the dignity of every human being laid the Foundation’s basis. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping projects that are not only charitable in nature but also sustainable and transformative which aligns with our objective,

To nourish a sustainable and inclusive community through collective support where every individual cherishes dignity and empowerment

Beginning on 21st August at Liberty Roundabout Speedo-Stop, the Saaf Paani Project established booths at prominent Lahore locales including Kalma Chowk and Barkat Market. Our team provided the public with fresh, filtered, cool water – a much-needed resource in the sweltering summer months. However, the project impact goes beyond these three days because our only slogan is Water for all, Free for all!

Our vision for Saaf Paani project is twofold – from educating the public on the importance of staying hydrated to urge everyone to put their health first and carry a water bottle. We also seek to engage with the Government authorities to consider installing water-coolers at a few different speedo points across the city. This collaboration could ensure that clean water is accessible to all, particularly those who use public-transit.

Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and the Saaf Paani Project is working to ensure its availability to all. The message, endorsed by Chairman Ben Jesus, is straightforward – At-least, water should be free! This project focuses not only on short-term assistance but also creating a lasting impact and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to clean water.

We call on the government, private sector, and other NGOs to participate in this endeavor with us. Together, we can ensure that no-one goes thirsty as well as to prevent the public from dehydration and the adverse effects of contaminated water. Our project is a call-to-action – a reminder that small efforts, when combined, can lead to significant change.

Although the focus is currently on the Saaf Paani Project, it is just one of many initiatives undertaken by the Community Task Foundation. We have been closely collaborating with the local community in Taxali Gate Lahore, with a focus on children’s education, health, and skill development. Our goal is to support the most vulnerable by providing school supplies and financial assistance, with the aim of creating a better future.

Chairman Ben Jesus aims to create a community where no one left behind, and where all people have the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their origins. His leadership continues to inspire our work and drive us forward.